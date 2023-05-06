England Pacer Katherine Brunt Retires From International Cricket

Katherine Sciver-Brunt, a veteran right-arm pacer from England, has declared her retirement from international cricket. Katherine, who started playing for England in 2004, represented her country in 267 matches and took 335 wickets across all formats.

She was part of England's successful ODI World Cup campaigns in 2009 and 2017, and also won the T20 World Cup in 2009, in addition to four Ashes series victories. With 114 and 170 wickets, she remains England's top wicket-taker in T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

'Well, here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I'd never be able to reach this decision but I have and it's been the hardest one of my life. I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I've done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I've achieved has gone way beyond that.'

'I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat,' said Katherine in a statement.

Previously, Katherine Sciver-Brunt had already retired from playing Test cricket and regional cricket. The ECB stated that she would continue participating in The Hundred tournament. Katherine's final match for the England team was in February 2023, during the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa, which resulted in a six-run loss for England.

'It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I'd like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. The supporters -- you are awesome, without you we wouldn't be able to do what it is that we love and the atmosphere you guys create is irreplaceable.'

'The biggest thanks I have though goes to my family, they are my biggest fans and greatest support without which I wouldn't have made this journey at all,' she added.

Clare Connor, who is the ECB's Deputy CEO and the Managing Director of England Women, and who also captained Katherine Sciver-Brunt during her early days in the England team, offered heartfelt praise for the retiring seamer.

'Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and women's cricket in particular. She has been an unbelievable role model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years.'

'When cricketers retire, we rightly celebrate their skills, their runs and wickets, their records and accolades. But what Katherine has given the game of cricket extends far beyond those things. Her most powerful impact has been through her human qualities - through her passion to take our sport forward, her care for her teammates, her desire to always come back better and stronger despite significant injury setbacks.'

'Through the time she has spent with fans, signing autographs, having her photograph taken with so many girls and boys who have been inspired by her. Many of those children will have watched Katherine play over the years and will have been inspired to start playing themselves. That's an incredibly powerful legacy of which she should be so proud.'

'Katherine began her career in a completely different era from the one we are in now and we owe her a debt of gratitude for the part she has played in progressing our game, raising standards and bringing a new audience to women's cricket.'

'She is quite simply a legend of our sport and I'd like to extend my thanks and the thanks of everyone at the ECB and across the game to her. We wish her all the best as she steps away from a remarkable international cricket career.'