Pakistan Reach No. 1 Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

After securing a comfortable win in fourth ODI against New Zealand

Babar Azam's team has climbed to top position in ODI rankings

After securing a comfortable win in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan has attained the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time since the introduction of the official team ranking system by the ICC in 2005.

Before the commencement of the five-match series against New Zealand, Pakistan was ranked fifth in the ODI rankings with a rating of 106. However, after winning four consecutive matches against New Zealand, who were placed second in the rankings prior to the series, Pakistan has jumped to the first position in the rankings.

With a rating of 113.483 points, Babar Azam's team has climbed to the top position in the ODI rankings, followed by Australia with 113.286 and India with 112.638. If Pakistan manages to win the 5th ODI and sweep the series, they will solidify their position at the top of the rankings.

The official ICC ODI ranking system was established in 2005, and Pakistan's highest position on the rankings prior to their recent achievement was third place.

The ICC ranking method, created by David Kendix, was used to calculate past rankings of cricket teams before the official launch of the rankings. Based on this retrospective application, Pakistan was last ranked as the top ODI team in August 1991, but this ranking is not officially recognized.