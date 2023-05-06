Watch: National Squad Celebrates Babar Azam's Achievement

Babar Azam broke another world record.

He reached the 5,000-run mark in just 97 innings.

He scored his 18th century during the fourth ODI.

Babar Azam is not stopping from shattering the world records in cricket. The number one ODI batter achieved another milestone during the fourth ODI against New Zealand last night.

0 He scored his 18th century during the fourth ODI. 0 Babar Azam broke another world record. 0 He reached the 5,000-run mark in just 97 innings.

The 28-year-old is now the fastest batter in the world to reach the 5,000-run mark in ODIS. He reached the mark in his 97th inning. The record was previously held by South Africa;'s Hasim Amla, who achieved the 500-run mark in his 101st inning.

He also scored his ODI career's 18th century. He is also the only batter to score the most runs in an ODI series (1454).

In a recent video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media account.

In the video, it can be seen that Pakistan's newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is presenting the national team's jersey with a writing of Babar's name with 5000 as the jersey's number. Bradburn appreciated him for his great achievement while giving him the jersey.

After that, it can b seen that Babar is shaking hands and hugging his teammates as they congratulate him on his achievement.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has climbed to the top of the ICC Men's ODI rankings after their splendid win against the visitors, New Zealand, in the fourth ODI.

The Green Shirts defeated the Black Caps in the last night's thriller by 102 runs after posting a huge target of 335.

The national team is now in the lead with 4-0.

If Pakistan wins the last ODI, they will retain the top spot.

The match will be played at the same venue on May 7.