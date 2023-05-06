language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
CTD Arrests 11 Terrorists During Clandestine Operations

CTD Arrests 11 Terrorists During Clandestine Operations

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 05:35 AM

Open In App
CTD Arrests 11 Terrorists During Clandestine Operations
  • Terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.
  • 10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.
  • CTD has recovered explosive material and hand grenade

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 11 terrorists from Lahore and other cities in clandestine operations, Bol News reported.

CTD has recovered explosive material and hand grenade 3

CTD has recovered explosive material and hand grenade

Terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. 3

Terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.

10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. 3

10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. 10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. Mehtab, Tariq, Gul Azam, Maavia, Imad, Waris and Jabbar are included in the terrorists.

The CTD personnel have recovered explosive material, hand grenade, detonators, pamphlets and other items from their possession. This week 100 suspects were arrested during combing operations and 76 FIRs were lodged.

Every effort to annihilate anti-state elements was underway, he said.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,576,650[+18,459*]

DEATHS

6,869,692[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,801[+0*]

DEATHS

30,658[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story