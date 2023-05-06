CTD Arrests 11 Terrorists During Clandestine Operations

Terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.

10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

CTD has recovered explosive material and hand grenade

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 11 terrorists from Lahore and other cities in clandestine operations, Bol News reported.

3 CTD has recovered explosive material and hand grenade 3 Terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. 3 10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. 10 cases have been filed in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. Mehtab, Tariq, Gul Azam, Maavia, Imad, Waris and Jabbar are included in the terrorists.

The CTD personnel have recovered explosive material, hand grenade, detonators, pamphlets and other items from their possession. This week 100 suspects were arrested during combing operations and 76 FIRs were lodged.

Every effort to annihilate anti-state elements was underway, he said.