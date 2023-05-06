LHC Pardons Officers Involved In Raid At Parvez Elahi’s Residence

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem has issued the two-page written order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has pardoned the officers in the contempt of court case for their involvement in raid at Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi’s residence in Lahore despite his protective bail, Bol News reported.

The LHC Justice Tariq Saleem has issued the two-page written order, in which the court has approved written apology of the director general Anti-Corruption Establishment, additional director general, senior superintendent of police and superintendent of police.

All the four officers gave written reply of the show cause notice of the contempt case. The officers sought unconditional apology from the court and deposited themselves at the mercy of the court, the verdict said.

The LHC accepted their unconditional apology, however it said that Parvez Elahi had the right for legal action if he thought that the officers had violated the law.