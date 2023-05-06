Madrid Open: Lucky Loser Struff Shocks Tsitsipas To Reach Semifinals

- Lucky Loser Struff Shocks Tsitsipas To Reach Semifinals
- Jan-Lennard Struff qualified as a lucky loser after losing in final
- Struff will face Aslan Karatsev in the next round
Last week, Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany was defeated in the final qualifying round for the Mutua Madrid Open, and it seemed like he was out of the tournament. But, he got a second chance as a lucky loser, and now he's making the most of it by reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. Jan-Lennard Struff, who qualified as a lucky loser after losing in the final qualifying round, caused an upset by defeating fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Caja Magica. Struff will face Aslan Karatsev in the next round, who beat him in the qualifying round. Struff's victory over Tsitsipas marks the third time a lucky loser has advanced to the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event, following Thomas Johansson in 2004 and Lucas Pouille in 2016. Struff has split six head-to-head matches with Tsitsipas and is now two wins away from winning his first ATP Tour trophy. Struff's journey to the semifinals marks a significant comeback for the 33-year-old player, who fell as low as No. 167 in the ATP Rankings earlier this year after suffering a foot injury in Miami last season. In the match against Tsitsipas, Struff won the first set in a tiebreaker but lost the second, leading to a decisive third set. Despite Tsitsipas's record in deciding sets and on clay, Struff had an answer to every question Tsitsipas posed. He saved a break point at 4-2 and managed to recover from a 15/30 deficit while serving for the match. He won the match when Tsitsipas missed a backhand return long after saving one match point with a stunning forehand passing shot.
