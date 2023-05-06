Iran Executes Swedish-Iranian Dual National

Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident, Habib Farajollah Chaab.

He was sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth," a capital offence under Islamic laws.

Iran has strained relations with its ethnic minorities.

According to state media, Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks, including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people.

As per the reports, Habib Farajollah Chaab was sentenced to death for being 'corrupt on earth,' a capital offence under Iran's strict Islamic laws.

“The death sentence for Habib Chaab… nicknamed Habib Asyud, the head of Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group… was executed today, Saturday morning,” the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

The Iranian-Swedish dissident's death sentence was upheld in March by Iran's Supreme Court for alleged 'terrorist' activities related to the Arab separatist group known as the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran. He was found guilty of 'numerous bombings and terrorist operations' that he planned and carried out.

Iran has strained relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris, and Baluch, accusing them of siding with neighbouring countries.

Arabs and other minorities in Iran have long complained of discrimination, which Tehran denies.

Iran stated in 2020 that its security forces apprehended Chaab in Turkey and brought him to Tehran, without specifying where or how he was apprehended.

Sweden had expressed concern about Chaab's case.

Relations with Iran have also soured as a result of a Swedish court's life sentence for a former Iranian official's involvement in the Islamic Republic's 1988 mass execution of political prisoners.