Hundreds Of Women On Hunger Strike At Iraqi Prison

At least 400 women are on hunger strike in a high-security prison in Iraq's capital, Baghdad.

They are being held in prison for being members of the Islamic State group, following what they claim were unfair trials.

Foreign nationals from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Syria, France, Germany, and the United States are said to be among those in the group.

It is estimated that the facility also houses 100 children.

Over a five-year period, the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, waged a brutal campaign across Syria and Iraq to establish a self-declared caliphate - an Islamic nation - killing and enslaving thousands.

Following its demise in 2017, tens of thousands of former members were apprehended. Many of the men are said to have been executed without trial, but thousands of women and children have been detained. Some were returned to their home countries, but many remain imprisoned in Syria and Iraq.

Emaciated women lie motionless on hard stone floors in videos sent from inside the Baghdad facility. It is believed that the group has not eaten since April 24.

According to the sources, at the start of the hunger strike, participants were only drinking half a glass of water per day. Some women have stopped drinking entirely.

The video footage also shows young children, many of whom were reportedly born inside the facility.

The sentences for the women range from 15 years to life in prison. Some have been sentenced to death, but no executions have taken place.

The hunger strike is a protest against their convictions as well as the conditions in which they are being held.

One Russian woman, speaking on an illegally obtained mobile phone, stated that she would not eat anything until she was released. She claimed she was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a 10-minute trial based on a confession she was forced to sign.

The document was written in Arabic, which she does not understand, and stated that she was arrested in Mosul while carrying weapons, both of which she denies.

The majority of her claims could not be verified.

The women claimed they had no contact with their embassies and that diplomatic representatives were not present at many of their trials.

According to the women approximately 60 adult inmates and up to 30 children have died inside Rusafa prison over the last six years. According to one woman, the last child to die was three years old.

The facility is located east of Baghdad and houses women serving sentences for a variety of crimes, not all of which are related to terrorism. The inmates claimed they were held 40 to a cell and were frequently beaten and subjected to inhumane treatment.

The Iraqi ministry of justice fired the prison's director last April, citing 'leaked audio' from the facility. The ministry also admitted that the Rusafa prison was four times over capacity.

Iraq's criminal justice system has long been chastised for allegations of unfair trials and widespread abuse.

The Iraqi government refused to answer the sources' questions about the hunger strike or prison conditions. It has previously stated that it wishes to assist those who are innocent of any crime in returning to their home countries.

According to Amnesty International, long prison sentences and death sentences have been imposed in IS-related cases 'following convictions based primarily on torture-tainted 'confessions.''

The Iraqi parliament's Human Rights Committee recently urged authorities to expedite the repatriation of IS-linked foreign prisoners.

While some women have admitted to willingly joining IS and frequently taking part in their crimes, others claim they were duped or coerced into joining the group. Some claim they were coerced into marrying fighters and threatened with death if they did not.

Shamima Begum, a British schoolgirl who travelled to Syria in 2015, is one of the most well-known. She is still being held in a detention camp in the country's north.