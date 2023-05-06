language: English
Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 05 May , 2023 09:29 PM

Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a high-end smartphone that delivers top-of-the-line performance and cutting-edge features for users who demand the best.

This device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that offers stunning visuals with its OLED technology and HDR support.

The device runs on the A14 Bionic chip, which is Apple's fastest and most efficient processor to date. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage options.

The iPhone 12 Pro's camera system is one of its key features, with a quad 12-megapixel rear camera setup that includes an ultra-wide lens, a wide lens, and a telephoto lens. The camera system also supports Night mode and Deep Fusion technology for enhanced low-light photography.

On the front, the device features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID for secure authentication and Animoji and Memoji creation.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standby up to 17 hrs
Musicplay up to 65 hrs

- Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W


