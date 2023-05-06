Huawei Nova 8 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a large 6.72-inch OLED display.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- The device is powered by a Kirin 985 5G processor.
The camera system on the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is also noteworthy, featuring a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device also has a 16MP front camera for taking high-quality selfies.
Other features of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, allowing the device to charge quickly and stay powered up for extended periods.
Huawei Nova 8 Pro price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 97,999/-
Huawei Nova 8 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|EMUI 11
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.58 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3x2.40 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.84 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Kirin 985 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 (8-core)
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2676 Pixels (~429 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min, Reverse charging 5W
