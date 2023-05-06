language: English
Huawei Nova 8 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 01:02 AM

  • Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a large 6.72-inch OLED display.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
  • The device is powered by a Kirin 985 5G processor.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro is currently available for purchase. It features a large 6.72-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Kirin 985 5G processor.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a large 6.72-inch OLED display.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device is powered by a Kirin 985 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring smooth and seamless performance.

The camera system on the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is also noteworthy, featuring a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device also has a 16MP front camera for taking high-quality selfies.

Other features of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, allowing the device to charge quickly and stay powered up for extended periods.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 97,999/-

Huawei Nova 8 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI EMUI 11
Dimensions 163.3 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight 184 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Green, White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.58 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3x2.40 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.84 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Kirin 985 5G (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G77 (8-core)
Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2676 Pixels (~429 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + 32 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min, Reverse charging 5W


