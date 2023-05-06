Infinix Smart 6 HD Price In Pakistan & Features

The Infinix Smart 6 HD boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear.

It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD is an budget friendly smartphone that offers basic features at an affordable price point.

The device is powered by a Unisoc (28nm) chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD also has 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD is powered by XOS 7.6, which is based on Android 11.0 (Go edition) and provides a user-friendly and intuitive experience.

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 HD price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP+ AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W



