Oppo A15 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 01:30 AM

  • Oppo A15 has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
  • The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A15 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, providing clear visuals for everyday tasks such as web browsing and social media.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, providing decent performance for basic tasks.

On the back, the Oppo A15 has a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also includes a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Oppo A15 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI ColorOS 7.2
Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight 175 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

- Battery charging 10W


