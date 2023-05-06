Oppo F17 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Oppo F17 has a quad-camera setup on the rear.

It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring smooth and responsive performance for most everyday tasks.

The Oppo F17 also boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device also has a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1', HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh

- Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0



