Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro runs on Android 12 Operating System.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for sale.

4 It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. 4 The Tecno Camon 19 Pro runs on Android 12 Operating System. 4 The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Other features of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro include 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, allowing the device to stay powered up for extended periods.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, which provides a user-friendly and intuitive experience.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W



