Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available for sale.
It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.
Other features of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro include 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, allowing the device to stay powered up for extended periods.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, which provides a user-friendly and intuitive experience.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Tecno Camon 19 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W
