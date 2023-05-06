Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo X90 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 4810 mAh battery.
Vivo X90 is recently launched in pakistan with amazing features. It is a high-end smartphone.
It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Vivo X90 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.
Other notable features of the Vivo X90 include a large 4810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
Vivo X90 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Arm Immortalis-G715
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 Pixels (~452 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 4.0 - 256/512GB), (UFS 3.1 - 128GB)
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93', no AF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93', AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, IP64 dust/water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4810 mAh
|- Fast charging 120W wired, 50% in 8 min (advertised), Reverse wired
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,576,650[+18,459*]
DEATHS
6,869,692[+6*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,801[+0*]
DEATHS
30,658[+0*]