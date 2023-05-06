language: English
Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

05 May , 2023

Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Vivo X90 is recently launched in pakistan with amazing features. It is a high-end smartphone.

It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Other notable features of the Vivo X90 include a large 4810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X90 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS
Dimensions 164.1 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight 196 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Red, Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm)
GPU Arm Immortalis-G715
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 Pixels (~452 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 4.0 - 256/512GB), (UFS 3.1 - 128GB)
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93', no AF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93', AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, IP64 dust/water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4810 mAh

- Fast charging 120W wired, 50% in 8 min (advertised), Reverse wired


