Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo X90 is recently launched in pakistan with amazing features. It is a high-end smartphone.

It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Other notable features of the Vivo X90 include a large 4810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X90 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 164.1 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Red, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) GPU Arm Immortalis-G715 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 Pixels (~452 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 4.0 - 256/512GB), (UFS 3.1 - 128GB) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93', no AF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93', AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, IP64 dust/water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4810 mAh

- Fast charging 120W wired, 50% in 8 min (advertised), Reverse wired



