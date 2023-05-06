Asim Azhar Releases His First International Collaboration Song

Asim Azhar is a renowned singer and composer.

He shared a short video of himself and Astrid S.

Azhar is now on tour in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Asim Azhar has just released the first song from his debut international collaboration with a Norwegian singer, and netizens love it.

The 26-year-old artist, whose rich career speaks volumes about his vocal skills, has managed to land a global collaboration, adding to his portfolio. The first tune is a masterpiece in and of itself.

Azhar is getting closer to joining the ranks of internationally renowned Pakistani artists with his most recent project, Darkest Hour, and his most recent social media post is only the beginning.

The singer shared a short video of himself and Astrid S singing out the song's catchy sounds and enduring lyrics on Instagram. Social media users responded very positively.

On the professional front, Azhar lately added a number of tracks to his catalogue, among them Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer, and many others.