Mathira’s Sister Rose Looks Sizzling In Latest Instagram Video

Rose Mohammed is a well-known model in Pakistan.

She can be seen wearing a zebra-striped jumpsuit.

The stunning Rose Mohammed has completely blown up Instagram with her most recent video.

The stunning Rose Mohammed has completely blown up Instagram with her most recent video and a few sexy photos that have left her fans speechless.

Rose Mohammad, who is Mathira's sister, can be seen wearing a zebra-striped jumpsuit that accentuates her attractive features. Her fans can't take their eyes off of her since the attire perfectly accentuates her curves in all the right areas.





3 The stunning Rose Mohammed has completely blown up Instagram with her most recent video. 3 Rose Mohammed is a well-known model in Pakistan. 3 She can be seen wearing a zebra-striped jumpsuit.









The glitzy diva looks magnificent in her alluringly sensual ensemble. It is not surprising that her followers have fallen in love with her because of her enduring beauty and obvious grace.













Rose Mohammed is a well-known model in Pakistan. Over the years, she has become more popular and well-liked, and she still charms audiences with her talent.









Tere Mere Beech, Mere Meherbaan, and Joru Ka Ghulam are a few of her well-liked drama serials. She has also participated in countless fashion campaigns and graced many magazine covers.









Her most recent posts to Instagram are evidence that Rose Mohammed is definitely a sight to behold.