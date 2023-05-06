language: English
Shazeal Shoukat Showcases Groovy Punjabi Dance Moves

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 01:41 AM

Shazeal Shoukat, a Canadian-Pakistani model and actress, participated in the most recent TikTok challenge by busting out some funky dance routines to the trending Punjabi hip-hop song 'Obsessed' by Riar Saab.

On Instagram, Shazeal posted a video of herself and a friend dancing to the song at home, showing off some stylish moves. The Pakistani entertainment queen acknowledged her 'obsession' with the song and issued a challenge to anyone who can accept it.

It's interesting to note that Shazeal is not the only celebrity person who enjoys dancing to the Punjabi boom. Vicky Kaushal, a Bollywood star, was also seen shaking a leg last week.

Shazeal shared the video with her Instagram followers. She proclaimed her affection for the song in the post, saying,

'So I have heard this song & I am like super obsessed with it lately!!! Toodles. Let’s see who do this challenge…'

Shazeal Shoukat is a brilliant Pakistani actress, model, and fashion designer. She made her acting debut in 2019's drama serial Pakeeza Phupho. Since then, she has starred in a number of noteworthy films and television shows, such as the drama series Meri Mishaal and the Pakistani movie Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Shazeal has developed a sizable social media following thanks to her humorous TikTok videos and strong dance moves, which is not surprising considering her most recent video.

