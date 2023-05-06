Paraguay: Presidential Candidate Cubas Arrested

Paraguayo Cubas has been arrested following post-election protests.

Authorities said on Friday that Paraguayo Cubas, who finished third in the country's presidential elections, had been arrested following post-election protests.

Protests were led by Cubas to contest Sunday's election results and demand a recount, despite international organisations saying there was no reason to doubt the vote's integrity.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the attorney general's office, Cubas has been charged with 'disrupting the peace' and other crimes.

Cubas, a political figure from the country's eastern region who describes himself as an anarchist, received a surprising 23% of the vote, trailing victor Santiago Pena and second-place Efrain Alegre.

He was detained on the way to Asuncion to protest the elections at an electoral court.

'As you can see, I'm being arrested,' Cubas said in a video posted to social media. 'All the criminals in this country should be handcuffed like Paraguayo Cubas,' he added as he got into a patrol car.

Cuban supporters blocked roads in the capital and parts of the country's east late Monday, clashing with police outside an electoral court. Cubas had previously stated that he intended to renew protests upon his arrival in the capital.



