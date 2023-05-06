ATC Grants PTI Leaders Pre-arrest Bail In Zaman Park Vandalism Case

Asad Umar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid were granted pre-arrest bail

Farrukh Habib and eight other party leaders were granted pre-arrest bail

PTI leaders had filed a bail plea

Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the Zaman Park vandalism case.

The bail requests made by Asad Umar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Farrukh Habib, and eight other party leaders have been accepted by the court.

Admin Judge Abhir Gul announced the verdict that had been reserved and instructed all PTI leaders to provide bail bonds of Rs100,000 each.

It is important to note that a case was filed against these prominent figures by the Shadman Police.

The charges against them were related to their alleged involvement in acts of violence during the attempted arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, located on Canal Road in Lahore.