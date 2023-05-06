BJP Is Spreading False Propaganda Against Muslims: FM Bilawal

FM said that he strongly presented the candid stance of Pakistan.

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that most of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members are interested in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and want to be part of it.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he strongly presented the candid stance of Pakistan on all important issues in the SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting held in Goa – India.

The Foreign Minister said this while talking to media at the Old Hajj Terminal-I here, on his arrival here after attending the SCO’s CFM meeting held in Goa - India.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP & RSS) are trying very hard to establish that all Muslims throughout the Globe are terrorists. The idea behind the step to attend the SCO CFM meeting on Indian soil was to break this myth, he added.

He pointed out that many candidates belonging to Hindu community contest the general elections in Pakistan on the tickets of the Pakistan Peoples Party – PPP but not a single Muslim candidate is elected in the Upper House or Lower House “Raj Sabah or Lok Sabah” in India on the ticket of BJP.

He said that he presented Pakistan’s point of view before all the members of the SCO on important issues, particularly, the Kashmir dispute.

He said that only a single party “BJP” is spreading the false propaganda and myth that all Muslims are terrorists but when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was present among them in a meeting at their soil, it was a gesture to break this myth.

He said that Pakistan has given so many sacrifices in the war against terrorism, even the number of the Pakistanis fallen victims to this war would be more than the collective victims of all the countries.

To another question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we want to settle all issues through the process of dialogue but India’s unilateral and illegal action of August 05, 2019 pertaining to the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was a clear violation of all bilateral and multi-lateral agreements as well as international laws, so any bilateral dialogue with India in such a situation will be futile.