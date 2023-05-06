China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Dialogue To Be Held In Islamabad Today

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister will lead a high-level delegation

ISLAMABAD: The 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue will be held in Islamabad on Saturday (today).

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a high-level delegation at the dialogue while Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang will lead his country's delegations in the Dialogue.

On May 2, A United Nations Security Council committee had accepted a Pakistani request to allow the acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan to meet with the foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China, according to Ambassador Munir Akram.

“The Security Council’s Taliban sanction committee approved our request this (Monday) afternoon,” the Pakistani envoy to the UN had told.

Muttaqi is subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions.

In a letter to the committee, Pakistan’s Mission to the UN had requested an exemption for FM Muttaqi who is to travel between May 6-9 “for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China.”

Last month, the Security Council committee had allowed Muttaqi to travel to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to discuss urgent peace, security, and stability matters.

On Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had begun a two day meeting in Doha with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries that aimed “to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had said.

Dujarric had said the closed-door meeting would discuss key issues, such as human rights – in particular women’s and girls’ rights – inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking, but not recognition of the Taliban government.