Web Desk 05 May , 2023 08:01 PM

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has accepted the resignation of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board(ETPB) Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani while Atta-ur-Rehman has been given additional charge.

On the resignation of Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, who was appointed in the previous government, from the post of chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board(ETPB).

The federal cabinet approved his resignation through a circulation summary. Dr. Syed Attaur Rahman has also been approved to be assigned the additional charge of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board(ETPB).

