NAB's Call-up Notices To Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi In Toshakhana Case Have No Legal Status: IHC

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 05:30 AM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, against the law.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar issued the decision on the petition of Imran Khan and his wife.

The decision stated that NAB’s notice to both entities in the Toshakhana case has no legal status.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman had challenged the notices of NAB.

The verdict also mentioned that issuing notice was against the law.

IHC disposed of the petition with directions.

