PM Lauds Pakistan Cricket Team On Securing ICC Top Ranking

Pakistan become World's no.1 ODI team by thrashing Kiwis

Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla’s world record for fastest 5000 ODI runs

Babar also levelled Virat Kohli’s world record for fastest 3000 T20I runs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for achieving a top slot in the ICC rankings.

He praised their victory over New Zealand in the 4th One Day International match.

The PM specifically highlighted the outstanding performance of Captain Babar Azam, who not only led the team to victory but also achieved the remarkable milestone of reaching 5000 runs in One Day Internationals in the shortest time, bringing great honor to the nation.

PM tweeted “Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team. The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding.”

He added “Making the nation proud is skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of completing fastest 5000 runs in ODIs and leading Pakistan cricket to this glory.”

During the fourth ODI match against New Zealand, Babar Azam, the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, achieved a remarkable feat.

Babar achieved the milestone of completing 5000 ODI runs in just 97 innings, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin.

This adds to Babar Azam's list of achievements, as he had previously equaled Virat Kohli's world record for the fastest 3000 T20I runs and jointly holds the record for the fastest 2000 T20I runs with Muhammad Rizwan.

Throughout his ODI career, Babar Azam has scored 17 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

To break Hashim Amla's record of the fastest 6000 ODI runs, he will need to score the next 1000 runs in 25 innings.