Prince Harry And Prince Andrew Granted No Duties At King Coronation

At King Charles' coronation, Princes Harry and Andrew won't appear to have any responsibilities.

The source adds: 'Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will not have any formal role at King Charles's Coronation today. Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service, but will not perform any duties.'

Harry and Andrew will also be seen trailing the Golden State coach in the procession.

In order to attend King Charles' coronation, Prince Harry had flown into London.

In order to celebrate the beginning of his father's reign as the monarch of Britain, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly putting his issues with the family to one side.

According to Mail Online, the Duke of Sussex arrived at 11.23 am on American Airlines flight AA136.

The 38-year-old's attendance was revealed by the Buckingham Palace at the time.

'Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,' the Palace noted.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, chose not to go to the celebration.







