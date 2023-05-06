Ukraine-Russia War: Russia's Wagner Group Chief Says Fighters Will Leave Bakhmut

Russia's mercenary leader announced his troops will leave Bakhmut due to ammunition shortages.

More than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

The mercenary chief has predicted that Ukraine's counter-offensive will begin on 15 May.

The leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has announced that his troops will leave the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on May 10 due to ammunition shortages.

Yevgeny Prigozhin made the statement after posting a video of himself walking among the bodies of his fallen fighters, blaming top Russian defence officials.

According to Prigozhin, 'tens of thousands' of people were killed or injured there.

Despite its dubious strategic value, Russia has been attempting to capture the eastern city for months.

Wagner troops have played a significant role.

According to newly declassified intelligence, more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and another 80,000 have been injured in fighting in Ukraine since December, according to US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Wagner was responsible for half of the deaths.

Prigozhin, 61, blamed his decision to leave Bakhmut on the defence ministry, using expletives in his statement on Friday.

'Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the... ammunition?... They came here as volunteers and die for you to fatten yourselves in your mahogany offices.'

Prigozhin's rage has frequently been directed at Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, amid reports of fierce infighting among various power groups in Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage.

Prigozhin stated in the statement that his Wagner's casualties were 'growing in geometrical progression every day' due to a lack of ammunition.

He stressed, however, that his fighters would remain on their positions until 9 May, when Russia celebrates World War II Victory Day, and would only withdraw from Bakhmut the following day.

Prigozhin, seen standing in front of his men in the video, said he would 'transfer positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps to lick our wounds'.

'My lads will not suffer useless and unjustified losses in Bakhmut without ammunition,' he added.

One of the videos released by Prigozhin on Friday appears to have been shot about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from Bakhmut's centre. The sources compared ground features such as bushes and pylons to satellite imagery of the area.

Prigozhin is a publicity seeker, and his influence appears to be dwindling in recent months. He has previously made threats that he has not carried out, dismissing them as jokes and military humour.

He recently told a Russian pro-war blogger that Wagner fighters in Bakhmut were running out of bullets and needed thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Kremlin has not responded to Prigozhin's latest remarks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said there had been no decrease in the intensity of fighting near Bakhmut.

'For months, Prigozhin has been trying to make outrageous statements in order to draw attention to himself,' Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Command, has told.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russia was frantically attempting to seize Bakhmut by May 9.

Prigozhin has emerged as a key player in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, leading a private army of mercenaries.

He recruited thousands of convicted criminals from prison for his organisation, regardless of how serious their crimes were, as long as they agreed to fight for Wagner in Ukraine.

Prigozhin is from St. Petersburg, the hometown of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They most likely first met in one of Prigozhin's city restaurants. Prigozhin's catering company Concord was later contracted to supply food to the Kremlin, earning him the moniker 'Putin's chef.'

For months, the battle for Bakhmut has dragged on. Wagner forces and regular Russian forces fought alongside each other against the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine decided to defend the city at all costs in an apparent attempt to concentrate Russian military resources on a relatively minor location.

Prigozhin posted another image of his dead troops in February, this time blaming army commanders for their deaths.

Although the military denied intentionally starving his Wagner group of shells, they did respond at the time by increasing supplies to the front lines.

According to US-based military analyst Rob Lee, Wagner's latest complaint about ammunition shortages is likely due to Russia's defence ministry rationing ammunition ahead of Ukraine's long-anticipated counter-offensive.

The ministry must defend the entire front, but Prigozhin's only concern, he wrote on Twitter, is capturing Bakhmut. Mr Lee added that if Wagner was successful in capturing the city, Prigozhin could claim political credit.

Mr Lee added that Prigozhin could claim political credit if Wagner was successful in capturing the city.

