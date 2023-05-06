Rob Key: Jofra Archer To Have 'massive' Impact In Ashes

Rob Key expressed his belief that fast bowler Jofra Archer

The managing director of England's men's cricket team, Rob Key, has expressed his belief that fast bowler Jofra Archer will make a significant impact during the upcoming Ashes series, starting on June 16th.

Despite experiencing injuries that have kept him out of Test cricket since February 2021, Archer has performed well in England's recent white-ball tours to South Africa and Bangladesh.

He has also been playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023, despite missing a few games due to a minor elbow injury. With 42 wickets in 13 matches since his debut in 2019, Archer's return is eagerly anticipated.

'We're going to select for the Ireland test, so hopefully he'll be available for selection for that, at this point, I'm assuming he will be. Then we've got a crop of bowlers, Ben has spoken about how he wants eight bowlers, at least, ready for the Ashes, which we've got and more actually.'

'They're all in different parts, Jofra's part of the fast crew with Mark Wood and Ollie Stone people like that, then you've got (Ollie) Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy (James) Anderson those guys. We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes,' Key was quoted

Jonny Bairstow, the wicketkeeper-batsman for England, is also on a comeback journey after breaking his leg due to a golf course accident that required surgery in September last year. Rob Key, England's managing director, was asked about Bairstow's prospects of participating in the Ashes, and he replied that the priority at the moment is to ensure that Bairstow is fully recovered and fit in time for the significant tournament.

'He was a massive part of the success we had last summer, the way that he played, he was one of the best batsmen in the world I'd say at that point, he's a fantastic player. But we've purposely just said to him said 'Jonny you've got to get yourself fit'.'

'He had a horrific injury playing golf actually, as people know, and the problem is you start to think 'what do we do here, what do we do here' and it's like we just need to see him back fit. It's down to him as well, to go out there and do what he thinks is the best way for him to get back in the side. It's just really great to see him back playing,' he concluded.