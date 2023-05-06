Sudan Unrest: Warring Sides Set For Saudi Arabia Talks

Saudi Arabia will host the first face-to-face talks between Sudan's warring armies.

The Sudanese army says the talks aim to address humanitarian issues.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan unrest.

After several ceasefires failed, Saudi Arabia will host the first face-to-face talks between Sudan's warring armies on Saturday.

3 Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan unrest. 3 Saudi Arabia will host the first face-to-face talks between Sudan's warring armies. 3 The Sudanese army says the talks aim to address humanitarian issues.

The start of 'pre-negotiation talks' between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah was welcomed by a joint US-Saudi statement. On Friday, there were reports of ongoing clashes in Khartoum.

According to the Sudanese army, the talks are intended to address humanitarian issues.

There has been no official response from RSF.

The army confirmed it had sent envoys to Jeddah to participate in the talks, which the UN and aid agencies have been pressing for in light of Sudan's dire humanitarian situation.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 450,000 civilians have been displaced as a result of nearly three weeks of heavy fighting. According to the International Organisation for Migration, more than 115,000 people have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

Sudan's army commander, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is engaged in a bitter power struggle with RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

The US and Saudi governments issued a joint statement in which they 'urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks towards a ceasefire and end to the conflict, which will spare the Sudanese people's suffering and ensure the availability of humanitarian aid to affected areas'.

The joint statement also expressed hope for 'an expanded negotiation process that should include engagement with all Sudanese parties'.

According to James Elder, a spokesman for Unicef, the conflict's first 11 days alone killed an estimated 190 children and injured 1,700, and those figures only came from health facilities in Khartoum and Darfur. 'The reality is likely to be much worse,' he predicted.

The intensity of the fighting has hampered much-needed aid deliveries.

So far, Gen Burhan and Hemedti, who led an Arab militia in the brutal Darfur conflict, have demonstrated little willingness to reach a peace agreement.