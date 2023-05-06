Infinix Hot 11 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

Infinix Hot 11 comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

The device has a 6.6 inches screen.

The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 11 is currently available on the market at an affordable price.

The gadget has a MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The phone's operating system is Android 11.

The Infinix Hot 11 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device features a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone; the main camera is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. The phone’s battery is 5200 mAh.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 specifications