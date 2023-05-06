Infinix Hot 11 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

language: English
Web Desk 06 May , 2023 05:56 AM

  • Infinix Hot 11 comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The device has a 6.6 inches screen.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 11 is currently available on the market at an affordable price.

The gadget has a MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The phone's operating system is Android 11.

The Infinix Hot 11 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device features a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone; the main camera is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. The phone’s battery is 5200 mAh.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI XOS 7.6
Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight 201 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features 500 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

