Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Infinix Hot 30 Play has an octa-core processor.
- The device has a 6.82-inch display.
- The smartphone comes with 6000 mAh battery.
Infinix is releasing a new Hot 30 series that includes a Play variant. This phone has amazing features and will be called Infinix's Hot 30 Play. It will be available soon.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play has an octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.
The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 387 PPI, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play comes with dual SIM card support, and the smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.
The gadget is powered by a 6000 mAh massive battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-
Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Hdr
- Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan
- Pakistan
- Panorama
- Phantom white
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,576,650[+18,459*]
DEATHS
6,869,692[+6*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,801[+0*]
DEATHS
30,658[+0*]