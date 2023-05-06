Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Hot 30 Play has an octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.82-inch display.

The smartphone comes with 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix is releasing a new Hot 30 series that includes a Play variant. This phone has amazing features and will be called Infinix's Hot 30 Play. It will be available soon.

0 The smartphone comes with 6000 mAh battery. 0 Infinix Hot 30 Play has an octa-core processor. 0 The device has a 6.82-inch display.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play has an octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, 387 PPI, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play comes with dual SIM card support, and the smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

The gadget is powered by a 6000 mAh massive battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications