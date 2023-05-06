Realme C53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Realme C53 has a 6.72-inch touchscreen.
Realme developed the C53 smartphone series, and it is expected to capture both local and global markets, according to recent leaks.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Arm Mali-G52.
The gadget has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Realme C53 comes with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM.
The Realme C53 has an 8 MP selfie camera under the water drop notch for capturing moments. Additionally, it has a dual camera setup of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors to provide an excellent photography experience.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
Realme C53 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90 Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3 GB Virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
