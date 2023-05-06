language: English
Realme C53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 05:18 AM

  • Realme C53 has a 6.72-inch touchscreen.
  • The smartphone comes with dual cameras on the back.
  • The device has 64 GB of internal storage space.

Realme developed the C53 smartphone series, and it is expected to capture both local and global markets, according to recent leaks.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Arm Mali-G52.

The gadget has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme C53 comes with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM.

The Realme C53 has an 8 MP selfie camera under the water drop notch for capturing moments. Additionally, it has a dual camera setup of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors to provide an excellent photography experience.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C53 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Realme UI 4.0
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Arm Mali-G52
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.72 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Protection Panda Glass
Extra Features 90 Hz
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3 GB Virtual RAM)
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

