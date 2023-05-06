Realme C53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Realme C53 has a 6.72-inch touchscreen.

The smartphone comes with dual cameras on the back.

The device has 64 GB of internal storage space.

Realme developed the C53 smartphone series, and it is expected to capture both local and global markets, according to recent leaks.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Arm Mali-G52.

The gadget has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme C53 comes with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM.

The Realme C53 has an 8 MP selfie camera under the water drop notch for capturing moments. Additionally, it has a dual camera setup of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors to provide an excellent photography experience.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C53 specifications