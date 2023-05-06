Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.
- The gadget has a Exynos 2100 chipset.
- The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available for purchase on the market with amazing features.
The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Galaxy S21 is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset and a 2.9 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and it runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 interface on top.
The Galaxy S21 features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.
The smartphone has a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-
Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76', PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
