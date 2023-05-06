Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

The gadget has a Exynos 2100 chipset.

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available for purchase on the market with amazing features.

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S21 is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset and a 2.9 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and it runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 interface on top.

The Galaxy S21 features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications