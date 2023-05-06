language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 05:40 AM

Open In App
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.
  • The gadget has a Exynos 2100 chipset.
  • The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available for purchase on the market with amazing features.

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. 4

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. 4

Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

The gadget has a Exynos 2100 chipset. 4

The gadget has a Exynos 2100 chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S21 is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset and a 2.9 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and it runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 interface on top.

The Galaxy S21 features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI One UI 3.1
Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight 171 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPU Mali-G78 MP14
DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.2 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76', PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Super Steady video, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,576,650[+18,459*]

DEATHS

6,869,692[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,801[+0*]

DEATHS

30,658[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story