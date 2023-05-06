Vivo Y33s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

language: English
Web Desk 06 May , 2023 06:17 AM

The Vivo Y33s is now available on the market with great features. The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y33s has a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset.

The smartphone has dual SIM card support.

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 406 PPI.

The gadget comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, which can be extended using a microSD card.

The phone has dual SIM card support, and the smartphone’s operating system is Android 11. The Vivo Y33s is available in Mirror Black and Midday Dream.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33s specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch OS 11.1
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging


