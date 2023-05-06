Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
Xiaomi is set to launch 13 Lite smartphones, which are thought to be the entry-level models for the Xiaomi 13 series, according to a recent report. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.
The device has a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The gadget has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 644.
The smartphone features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Xiaomi 13 Lite will have a rear triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP + 2 MP auxiliary sensors, and a dual LED flashlight. Additionally, it may feature a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies.
The Xiaomi 13 Lite’s operating system is Android 12.
The phone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 67 W.
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999.
Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 13
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Violet, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 644
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery 67W wired
