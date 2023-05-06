Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone features triple camera setup on the back.

The device comes with 8 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is set to launch 13 Lite smartphones, which are thought to be the entry-level models for the Xiaomi 13 series, according to a recent report. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.

0 The device comes with 8 GB of RAM. 0 Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. 0 The phone features triple camera setup on the back.

The device has a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The gadget has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 644.

The smartphone features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite will have a rear triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP + 2 MP auxiliary sensors, and a dual LED flashlight. Additionally, it may feature a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite’s operating system is Android 12.

The phone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications