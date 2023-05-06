language: English
Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 07:14 AM

  • Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone features triple camera setup on the back.
  • The device comes with 8 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is set to launch 13 Lite smartphones, which are thought to be the entry-level models for the Xiaomi 13 series, according to a recent report. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.

The device comes with 8 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone features triple camera setup on the back.

The device has a 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The gadget has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 644.

The smartphone features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite will have a rear triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP + 2 MP auxiliary sensors, and a dual LED flashlight. Additionally, it may feature a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite’s operating system is Android 12.

The phone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI MIUI 13
Dimensions 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
Weight 171 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Violet, Silver
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPU Adreno 644
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery 67W wired

