Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset.

The smartphone has an octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.44 inches display.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now available for purchase on the market.

4 The device has a 6.44 inches display. 4 Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset. 4 The smartphone has an octa-core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called an Adreno 612.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 33 W.

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999/-

Redmi Note 10 specifications