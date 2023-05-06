language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 06 May , 2023 04:57 AM

Open In App
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset.
  • The smartphone has an octa-core processor.
  • The device has a 6.44 inches display.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now available for purchase on the market.

The device has a 6.44 inches display. 4

The device has a 6.44 inches display.

Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset. 4

Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset.

The smartphone has an octa-core processor. 4

The smartphone has an octa-core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called an Adreno 612.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 33 W.

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999/-

Redmi Note 10 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI MIUI 12
Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight 178 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 612
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Infrared Yes
Data GPRSv, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,576,650[+18,459*]

DEATHS

6,869,692[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,801[+0*]

DEATHS

30,658[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story