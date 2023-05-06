Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz Races To Final, Cuts His Birthday Cake At Court

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Borna Coric at Madrid Open semis.

He will compete against Jan-Lennard Struff in the final.

Bjorn Borg was present to witness his victory.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Borna Coric in straight sets to go to the Madrid Open final, continuing his impressive start to his career.

To continue on course for his fourth championship of the year, the defending champion defeated the Croatian 6-4 6-3 on his 20th birthday. Alcaraz will compete against Jan-Lennard Struff in the championship match after the German overcame a set deficit to defeat Aslan Karatsev, a qualifier, 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second semifinal.

After winning the US Open in September last year, the Spaniard, who has already won three Masters 1000 championships, is the youngest player to hold the top spot in the world rankings. He has established himself as one of the favorites for this month's French Open and is now just one victory away from an additional Masters title.

Bjorn Borg, a six-time winner of Roland Garros, was present to see Alcaraz triumph.

Alcaraz expressed his joy at playing in another final in Madrid in a post-game interview and promised to do his best to make all of Spain happy. He noted that he ignores the pressure and concentrates only on playing well and producing positive results. To commemorate his victory, the world's number two cut a large cake on the court.