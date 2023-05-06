Covid-19 No Longer A Global Health Emergency, Says WHO

WHO declares end of public health emergency for Covid-19.

US will end its Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11.

Pandemics usually end when the next pandemic starts.

The World Health Organization has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, following the recommendation of its International Health Regulations Emergency Committee during its 15th meeting on Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the end of the public health emergency of international concern declaration, stating that the pandemic has been on a downward trend for over a year and that most countries have returned to pre-pandemic life.

The organization had declared Covid-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, before labeling it a pandemic six weeks later.

A PHEIC declaration creates an agreement among countries to follow WHO's recommendations for managing an emergency, and each country issues its own declaration of public health emergency. The US will end its Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11, but WHO officials still see the virus as a global health threat, albeit at a lower level.

While Covid-19 is here to stay, the emergency phase is over, but the disease will continue to cause waves, so vigilance is necessary, and tracking the virus is crucial. Dr. Mike Ryan emphasized that pandemics usually end when the next pandemic starts.



According to WHO data, there have been over 765 million confirmed Covid-19 cases globally, and nearly 7 million people have died. While Europe has reported the most cases overall, the Americas have reported the most deaths, with the US accounting for about 1 in 6 total deaths.

Cases peaked in December 2022 with the Omicron variant, but since then, billions of vaccine doses have been administered globally, and deaths have remained far below previous peaks.

Although Covid-19 cases and deaths are currently at their lowest in three years, there were still over 3,500 deaths reported in the last week of April, and billions remain unvaccinated. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the emergency phase of the Covid-19 crisis is over, but the disease is still a threat and could prompt another global health emergency declaration if there is a significant rise in cases or deaths in the future.

He also stressed the importance of using the tools and technologies available to better prepare for pandemics in the future and to prioritize coordination, equity, and solidarity.





