US Fighter Jet Crashes In South Korea

According to the US military, an F-16 fighter jet crashed during training near a major US military base in South Korea on Saturday.

The jet, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, 'crashed in an agricultural area near Osan Air Base at about 9:45 a.m.' local time, according to a statement from the US Air Force in South Korea.

According to the military, the pilot safely ejected and was transported to the nearest medical facility. According to the military, no civilians were injured in the incident.

South Korea's Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Kim Dong-yeon, posted on Twitter that the local fire department had been dispatched to extinguish the fire.

According to the military, the pilot was taking part in a routine training flight, and the incident is being investigated.

Osan Air Base is the US Air Force's closest base to North Korea, located approximately 40 miles (64 kilometres) from the country's border.