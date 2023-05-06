Hair Transplant Changes Woman's Life After Bullying

Kelsey, a 25-year-old woman from the UK, was bullied for her large forehead.

Unaware that women could have hair transplants, Kelsey discovered the possibility after watching a video of actress Stephanie Davies' hair transplant posted by the British Hair Clinic.

Motivated by this, Kelsey underwent the procedure and shared her journey on TikTok, amassing over 70,000 followers.

Today, Kelsey's hair transplant has given her a newfound confidence, a year on from her transformation.

'For the last year I've been documenting my hair transplant journey on TikTok and this will probably be my last hair transplant update because give or take a week I'm now a year post-surgery,' Kelsey shared to her followers.

'The reason behind getting a hair transplant in the first place was when I was in high school I was bullied by 10 people over the way that I looked.



'And [bullied] over the size of my forehead for having a naturally high hairline. 'Fast forward 10 years later, because I had my hair transplant done at 25, it was still impacting me. 'My forehead ended up being my biggest insecurity.' Kelsey stumbled upon a video of actress Stephanie Davis receiving a hair transplant at the British Hair Clinic, where she discovered that women could also undergo the procedure. After watching the clip, Kelsey made an appointment and spent £5,000 on the transplant. One year later, Kelsey's forehead is no longer a concern as her hairline looks fuller and more natural thanks to the transplanted tresses. Although there is a small gap between the transplanted and old hairline, the clinic has agreed to address this for Kelsey. 'I'm really happy with my hair transplant results and I don't think about my forehead anymore,' she gushed. 'It's taken that insecurity away - I don't think about my hairline.' Kelsey's transformation left many people awestruck, prompting them to take to the comments section to express their appreciation for her openness about the journey and to complement the results. One person commented: 'It looks so good I can’t believe how quickly that’s grown out and healed.' Another user added: 'Omg it looks amazing. 'That’s the hairline I want it’s perfect.' While a third voiced: 'It looks so natural!! 'You look beautiful.' Someone else praised: 'It genuinely amazes me the things that we can do medically, and I don't know how to put it but your eyes look happier now.' Meanwhile, a fifth said: 'Both are just as beautiful, just saying.' And this user gushed: 'I remember your very first video, you look amazing. 'I’m sorry you experienced the bullying - kids have no idea how words are so impactful.'





