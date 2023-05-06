Mystery Surrounds Deaths Of Festival-Goers In United Kingdom

Essex Police investigating sudden deaths of a man and a woman after attending a festival.

Essex Police are currently investigating the unexpected deaths of a 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man after attending the Basildon Dance Music Festival over the weekend.

The woman was found in critical condition in her hotel room in the early hours of Monday morning and later died in the hospital.

The police are looking into the possibility that the use of illicit drugs may have been involved in her death.

Additionally, the police attended an incident where a man also died suddenly, but they stated that it was not considered suspicious.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, and authorities are also looking into whether drugs played a role in the tragedy.

The young woman had reportedly gotten married only a month ago.

The outlet quoted one local source as saying: “It is utterly tragic. They were both lovely people with their whole lives ahead of them.

“The woman had just got married very recently and her family are understandably shocked and devastated.

“There is a serious concern that both of them may have died after taking a pill from a bad batch being sold by dealers.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: 'We were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman at the Holiday Inn at the Festival Leisure Park in Basildon shortly after 2.15 am on Monday 1 May.

'Emergency services attended and the woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

'Very sadly, she later died. Her death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to her becoming unwell.

'Her family is being supported by our officers.

'Separately, we have also received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 20s.

'His death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained, but, at this stage, not suspicious. Further inquiries will be carried out to identify a cause of death.'



