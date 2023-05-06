Neuroscientist Explains The Reason Behind Positivity Thoughts

Happiness is a joyful feeling in our life and we try to make memories and be happy all the time.

Steven Bartlett, the expert defined optimism as the belief "positive things will happen”

So having these positive expectations motivates you to try harder.

Happiness is a joyful feeling in our life and we try to make memories and be happy all the time but does not remain the same we also face the bad times so it’s important to always remain positive as if you are struggling with your mental health so it's important to seek medical advice.

4 So having these positive expectations motivates you to try harder. 4 Happiness is a joyful feeling in our life and we try to make memories and be happy all the time. 4 Steven Bartlett, the expert defined optimism as the belief "positive things will happen”

Steven Bartlett, the expert defined optimism as the belief “positive things will happen and refers to continued belief in a good outcome.”

'It can actually have both positive and negative outcomes,' she explained. 'If I expect good things in my future, even though I'm overestimating the likelihood of these things happening, that then motivates you. So having these positive expectations motivates you to try harder. It also enhances your happiness and well-being.'

In other words: 'Our expectations of where we will be in the future affects our happiness today.'