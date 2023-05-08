"29 Years Of Yeh Dillagi": Kajol Recalls Fun Moments With Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan

Kajol shared a nostalgic flashback photo with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

On the 29th anniversary of her 1990s film Yeh Dillagi, Kajol shared a nostalgic flashback photo with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. The trio can be seen smiling and posing for the camera in the photograph. Kajol recalled the good old days and the camaraderie she formed with her co-stars.

Kajol wrote in the caption of her post, 'So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal.'

She added, 'Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!!'

She further wrote, '#Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat..'

Kajol concluded, 'It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time..

#29YearsOfYehDillagi ✨♥️ PS:- Oops Reemajis first film with me 😋'

Yeh Dillagi is a 1994 romantic comedy-drama film directed by Naresh Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, and Deven Verma, among others.

Based on the 1954 American film Sabrina, the story follows two brothers who both fall in love with their family driver's daughter, a successful model.