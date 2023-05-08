Ananya Panday Looks Like Barbie In Hot Pink Attire

Ananya looked stunning in her all-pink ensemble.

Many Bollywood celebs dressed up yesterday night for HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023. While some chose to slay in risqué outfits, others chose to turn heads with their elegance. Ananya Panday, a celebrity child and actress, did a bit of both.

She looked stunning in her all-pink ensemble, which included a blazer with a plunging neck, matching tights, another blazer around her waist, and pink high heels.

Ananya, who dressed up like a real-life Barbie for the occasion, completed her outfit with her hair pulled back in a perfect bun.

Ananya's attire flawlessly blended charm and grace, and many netizens were astonished when her red carpet style went viral on social media.

One fan wrote in the comments of her post, 'Ananya Pandey looking gorgeous in pink😍' Another commented, 'I like her look overall🙂'

Ananya's pink Barbie outfit was the clear winner. But it was her little golden purse that stole the show. Netizens are amazed at how little it is, and several photographers referred to it as a 'beautiful balti' (bucket) when Ananya arrived for the occasion.

Ananya is now working hard to prepare for her forthcoming movies. Her impressive lineup includes the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 by Vikramaditya Motwane, and the online series Call Me Bae.



