Kriti Sanon Looks Ethereal In Black Gown At HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023

Kriti knows how to amaze everyone with her fashion statements, from casual outfits to red-carpet appearances. She lifts the fashion bar higher than the prior time.

Kriti attended an event yesterday night and looked lovely in a black semi-sheer gown. Kriti also posted photos of her dress on Instagram, where she looked captivating in all-black.

Kriti Sanon donned a black semi-sheer Saint Laurent gown with a high neckline and full-length sleeves.

The skim-fitting, dazzling gown highlighted her slim shape. The see-through details on the sleeves, collar, waist, and legs, as well as the floor-grazing hem length, elevated the style.

She completed her outfit with a hefty structural bracelet and pointed black pumps. Kriti Grover, a fashion stylist, styled her hair with side-parted open tresses. The actress finished her appearance for the day with little makeup. Kriti looked pretty with strong smokey eye shadow, winged eyeliner, a beautiful rouged complexion, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Kriti also won HT India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice) award.





Kriti is preparing for the debut of her forthcoming movie 'Adipurush,' the teaser for which will be released tomorrow (May 9). Om Raut's 'Adipurush,' based on the Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh in the film.



