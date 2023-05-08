Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Video Of Daughter Malti Marie With Her Voice

Priyanka Chopra treated fans by posting photos Malti Marie.

Malti's voice is heard for the first time in the clip.

Priyanka shared some adorable photos of the mother-daughter duo.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra treated fans by posting photos of herself and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from New Jersey. Priyanka took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself taking Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to a park. Malti's voice is heard for the first time in the clip.

In the video, Priyanka showed a glimpse of Malti lying in her pram. The baby was heard cooing and moving her hands and legs in delight. Priyanka avoided showing her baby's face. The actress could be heard giggling as she strolled with the pram.

Malti can be seen donning white attire for the occasion. Priyanka captioned the video, 'Love our walks in Central Park.'

Franklin Jonas reacted to the video. Ileana D'Cruz wrote, 'Ugh, my heart.' Dia Mirza and Kajal Aggarwal both dropped red heart emoticons. A fan wrote, 'Soooo precious.' Another fan said, 'I have always loved you... & seeing MM is just so divine and glorious.'

Earlier, Priyanka shared some adorable photos of the mother-daughter duo. Both went out for a play date and to browse at a toy store. The post was captioned 'Saturday done right' by Priyanka.