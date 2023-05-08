Saif Ali Khan Applauds Marvel's 'Wastelanders'

Saif Ali Khan discussed his upcoming role as Peter Quill.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta work together in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow.

Saif Ali Khan discussed his upcoming role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Marvel's Wastelanders.

Saif said, 'The writing is simply top-notch. And doing voice acting really expands an actor's repertoire. Plus, with no visuals to distract you, you can let your imagination run wild. Voice acting is an entirely different ballgame for an actor, and I was hooked from the get-go.”

“The writing was simply captivating - every emotion was beautifully crafted. When I was offered the role, it was a complete no-brainer. Marvel has always been a force to be reckoned with, and the Audible platform is just mind-blowing,' he added.

'Star-Lord has his own struggles and has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, he keeps fighting and pushing forward. That's what I love about the character and the beauty of his resilience is ultimately the hook for fans of the series.”

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta work together in 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow.' Gupta plays Lisa Cartwright, while Kapoor Khan plays Helen Black.



















