"Saturday Done Right": Priyanka Chopra Spends Saturday With Daughter Maltie Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a series of cute images of her daughter.

Malti was spotted at home with a little hot dog business.

Malti looked lovely in a pink and white dress with gold earrings.

She also shared a photo of her pet dog.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a series of cute images of her daughter, Malti Marie, shopping for new toys. Priyanka Chopra captioned the photographs she shared, 'Saturday done right.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is holding her daughter Malti while shopping for plush animals at a huge store in the first photo. Malti looked lovely in a pink and white dress with gold earrings, while Priyanka donned a casual grey outfit with a white hat, white hoop earrings, and sunglasses.

In other photos, Malti was spotted at home with a little hot dog business and spending time with her pals and relatives, including Valentina, the daughter of Kevin and Danielle Jonas. She also shared a photo of her pet dog.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in the film Love Again. She will also appear in the film Heads of State, opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has a film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood, Jee Le Zaraa.