Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Photo After Fans Complain Of Missing Him In 'Jawan' Poster

With another lovely act, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has won over the Internet. On Saturday evening, only a few hours after Jawan's producers revealed the film's release date, the Zero actor shared with his fans a photo of himself after several social media users voiced disappointment about his absence in the film's current poster.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned his photo, 'Ok thank u, everyone. Some said my face is not visible in the Jawan poster….so putting my face here….don't tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on 7th September 2023 love u and bye.'

The actor's post went viral, with many in the film industry praising him in the comments section. Actress Sanya Malhotra was among the first to put fire emojis in the comments of his post.

The creators of the much-anticipated film Jawan announced the film's release date on Saturday with a motion poster showing masked Shah Rukh Khan. The poster's caption reads, 'Red Chillies Entertainment presents, releasing worldwide 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Produced by Gauri Khan. An Atlee films. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan.' The film was earlier slated to release on June 2 this year. Shah Rukh Khan simply wrote in the caption, '#Jawan #7th September 2023.'