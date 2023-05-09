Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas Shines As Raghava In Epic Story Of Ramayana

Adipurush trailer showcases the epic story of Ramayana

Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages

Prabhas is excited about the film's premiere

Om Raut directed the successful movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is now back with another grand film called Adipurush. Recently, a new trailer for the movie was released, and it seems to have improved from the previous teaser, which had poor visual effects and Saif Ali Khan's unconvincing appearance as Lankesh, leading to negative feedback from viewers.

The latest trailer, which is more than three minutes long, showcases the epic story of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The Adipurush trailer starts with Lord Hanuman narrating the story of Raghava, who was born as a human and later became a God. The trailer showcases various significant events from Ramayana in an impressive manner. In one scene, Saif Ali Khan is seen disguised as a sage, praying in front of a massive shivling and listening to a voice that speaks the following words, “Brahmand mein tu jo bhi paane layak hai tu pa chuka hai, fir bhi tu rakshas hi hai. Lakshmi ko paale, Narayan ho jayega (you have already acquired everything that was worthy in the universe but you are still called a devil. Acquire Lakshmi and you will become Lord Vishnu).”

The upcoming movie Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Its trailer was launched in 70 different regions including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Egypt, Russia, New Zealand, and others. Additionally, Adipurush has been selected to be screened at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas shows his excitement about the film and said, 'I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.'



